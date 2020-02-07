Mock draft sees Bucs taking QB in first round

If the Bucs want to move on from Jameis Winston, the draft is one of their few avenues to replace him. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller addresses this possibility in his latest mock draft in which he envisions Tampa Bay selecting Washington quarterback Jacob Eason:

Eason is an interesting choice because of his similarities to Winston. Both are larger passers with strong arms and a penchant for pushing the ball down the field, like on this touchdown pass to Aaron Fuller against Hawaii (via the Seattle Times):

Eason also has Winston's knack for poor decision-making that result in turnovers, like this interception against Oregon State (via CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson):

Eason's similarity to Winston begs the question whether he would actually be an upgrade to the Bucs' 2015 first-overall pick. His resume is not nearly as impressive as Winston's when he entered the NFL. Winston had won a national title and threw 65 touchdowns in two seasons at Florida State.

Eason transferred to Washington from Georgia last year after losing the starting QB job to Jake Fromm. In his college career, Eason has thrown for 5590 yards, 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Though it appears Eason would be a fit in Bruce Arians' vertical offense, throwing him into the starting role would likely lead to some regression from the Bucs offense, which scored 48 touchdowns last season, the most in franchise history. If Arians thinks the Bucs roster is ready to win now, Tampa Bay may not look to take a quarterback early in the draft.