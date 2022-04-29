Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht loves playing the NFL Draft trade game, and who can blame him?

Prior to the first round of this year's selection meeting, Licht mentioned the team may or may not have 30 guys with first-round grades, and it may inspire a trade back.

Turns out, if they had 27 first-round grades, they weren't strong enough to prevent the Bucs from trading out of Day 1 altogether, choosing to collect an additional second-round pick, and more midround capital instead.

So how might the second day of the draft unfold for the Buccaneers? For that answer, I turned to Pro Football Focus and their mock draft simulator.

2nd Round, Pick 33

With the entire NFL world waiting to see what I was going to do, I fielded 10 trade offers. Clearly, pick No. 33 is almost as valuable to teams as a first-round pick.

With Georgia safety Lewis Cine coming off the board with the last pick of Day 1, I decided to go with another defensive need, on the front line.

The Pick: Travis Jones, DL, UConn

2nd Round, Pick 60

Jones addressed our potential need on the defensive front freeing me up to scan the field for another impact player for 2022.

Linebackers Brian Asamoah from Oklahoma and Troy Anderson from Montana State sit atop the PFF rankings, and with Lavonte David's expiring contract, could be of interest.

But, with tight end Rob Gronkowski's future undecided, and his longterm potential nonexistent, it's time to find our guy for tomorrow who can chip in today.

A bit of a reach, so potentially another trade back opportunity here as well, but at the end of the day we get an athlete who can help Tampa Bay win in 2022.

The Pick: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

3rd Round, Pick 91

My heart breaks as Florida running back Dameon Pierce gets taken one pick prior to this one, and with it my intentions look elsewhere.

Pierce would have been a rotational player with the potential to contribute more and more as he grew into his NFL legs.

Another player fits that mold on my board, and he's a guy I've become more and more intrigued with as the draft evaluation process has progressed.

Even if just to get some eyes on him at this stage in the game, I'm adding edge depth to help Shaquil Barrett, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and Anthony Nelson continue to present problems for NFC South opponents.

The Pick: Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (OH)

Day 2 promises to be fun-filled like Day 1 was, only this time we expect the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will come away with a player or three.

