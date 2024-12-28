Must-Start Buccaneers for Week 17 Fantasy Football Matchups
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have played the Carolina Panthers before. That was a 26-23 victory in overtime, but now, the stakes are much higher as the Bucs try to retain a path to the playoffs at home in the two teams' second matchup on Sunday.
We here at BucsGameday love fantasy football, too (who doesn't), so every week, we're gonna compile two players on Tampa Bay's roster that you should start.... and two you might want to stay away from. Here are our picks for this week:
Start 'Em
WR Mike Evans
Mike Evans needs his 1,000-yard streak to continue, and he has 182 yards over two games to get there. He might not get to that number this year, but he's sure as hell gonna try, and combined with Sterling Shepard's absence this weekend, he might get fed the ball a lot. Make sure to start Evans this weekend.
RB Bucky Irving
The last time Bucky Irving played against the Carolina Panthers, he had 25 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown. If that doesn't convince you, I don't know what will.
Sit 'Em
TE Payne Durham
Payne Durham got the snaps with tight end Cade Otton injured, and he'll be getting them again on Sunday. He didn't get a lot of touches in his new heightened role, only catching five passes for 29 yards, so don't pick him up expecting him to light up the scoreboard. Go with a different tight end.
QB Baker Mayfield
Mayfield had a rough game against the Panthers last time out, throwing two interceptions. He's also had a bit of a fumbling problem this year, fumbling 13 times over the course of the year. That tends to cause problems, so stay on the safe side and don't start Mayfield this week.
