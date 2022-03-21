New England Patriots hosting Leonard Fournette on a free-agent visit

Tampa Bay Buccaneer free-agent running back Leonard Fournette arrived to visit the New England Patriots on Monday. Fournette and the Patriots have an existing relationship as they were interested in him when he was released by the Jaguars in 2020.

Fournette joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his release from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. Fournette was the 4th overall pick in the 2017 draft to the Jaguars and had extremely high expectations for a long and successful career. Fournette played well but not to his potential and had a fallout with Jacksonville leading to his eventual switch to the Buccaneers.

Fournette played two seasons with the Buccaneers and spent time as a starter and community back alongside Ronald Jones III. In 2020, the former top-five pick played in 13 games carrying the ball 97 times for 367 yards. He managed to not record a fumble and ended the year with six touchdowns.

After a mediocre 2020 season, Fournette doubled his yards as he ran the ball 180 times for 812 yards. Playing in all 14 games Fournette scored eight touchdowns with a season-long run of 47 yards. In the postseason the running back made his presence known as he ran for five touchdowns and had a touchdown reception during his two years with Tampa.

As a free agent, Forunette is looking potentially for a new home as he visits the New England Patriots alongside Malcolm Butler. As deals are being made around the league Fournette's destination seems to be close to announcing.

