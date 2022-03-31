Skip to main content

New HC Todd Bowles and the Bucs will retain Byron Leftwich as offensive coordinator

New Bucs' head coach Todd Bowles will retain Byron Leftwich as the team's offensive coordinator.

Bucs' head coach Todd Bowles will retain Byron Leftwich as the team's offensive coordinator.

First reported by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs are rolling with their offensive coordinator of the past 3 seasons now that Todd Bowles has taken over as head coach. I am sure many thought that this would be the case, so it is not surprising at all that this is the outcome.

READ MORE: Tom Brady reacts to Bruce Arians stepping down as Buccaneers' head coach

Leftwich is a rising star in the coaching ranks. He first came to the Bucs once Bruce Arians was on board to be the head coach. After learning with the Arizona Cardinals and a year under his belt with the Bucs, Leftwich was given complete control of the offense by Arians following the 2020 season.

