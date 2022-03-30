New overtime rules approved for 2022 NFL postseason

Much of the NFL, including their fans, have not been too keen on the overtime rules. We have seen teams possibly robbed of winning games if they would have had a chance with the ball. On Tuesday, the old NFL overtime rules will now be changed for the foreseeable future, albeit just for playoff games.

Fans and players alike should rejoice that a coin can no longer decide the outcome of a game, especially the ones that matter most. Three teams pushed for a change of the overtime rules, with the Colts' and Eagles' proposals ultimately winning out. According to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, the rule change proposal passed with an astonishing 29-3 vote.

The change allows a team that gets a touchdown scored on them first in overtime to receive the ball the following possession. This rectifies the situation in previous years where if the team first possessing the ball scores a TD they would be declared the winners.

With the high number of powerful offenses in the NFL, this rule change seemed inevitable no matter how long it was going to take for it to happen. The playoffs from here on out should provide fans with exciting finishes, even if that means we see more ties from it.

