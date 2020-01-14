BucsMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Devin White, Sean Murphy-Bunting Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaned heavily on their defense-heavy rookie class in 2019, and two of those first-year phenoms have garnered postseason honors for their contributions.

Inside linebacker Devin White and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting have both been named to the Pro Football Writers Association's NFL All-Rookie Team.

Tampa Bay's first two selections in the 2019 NFL draft, White and Murphy-Bunting were chosen fifth and 39th overall, respectively. 

White overcame an early knee injury to finish his rookie season strong, racking up 91 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, two defensive touchdowns and an interception.

Murphy-Bunting also became a big-play machine for the Tampa Bay defense as the season progressed, finishing the year with three interceptions, which led the Bucs and tied for the NFL lead among rookies.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shaq Barrett 2019 Highlights

Check out this highlight reel from the NFL's sack leader.

Luke Easterling

Keeping Todd Bowles, Byron Leftwich Huge Win for Bucs

Tampa Bay's talented coordinators haven't gotten head coach interest this offseason, which will help the Bucs in 2020.

Luke Easterling

Shaq Barrett Reflects on Record-Breaking Season

A dominant 2019 campaign is just now setting in for the NFL sack leader.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Fans Want New Uniforms

Tampa Bay's 2014 redesign still hasn't won over a majority of the team's fans.

Luke Easterling

by

Dillon88

Bucs 2019 Recap: Season Awards

Check out our picks for Tampa Bay's best performers from the 2019 season.

J. Kanno

Mike Evans to Miss Pro Bowl with Hamstring Injury

Bucs wide receiver missed the final three games of the season, was placed on injured reserve.

Luke Easterling

Four Potential Replacements for Jameis Winston

If the Buccaneers move on from Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback this offseason, these four players could be their solution.

Luke Easterling

by

Dillon88

Carson Palmer: Jameis Winston Primed for Big Jump in 2020 with Bucs

Retired QB says Winston will make big jump in Year 2 under Bruce Arians.

Luke Easterling

by

Toddsbucs1

Bucs' Biggest Needs in 2020 NFL Draft

An important offseason awaits the Bucs, and these positions will need the most attention.

Luke Easterling

by

Sleep903

Tom Brady to the Bucs?

Latest odds say Bucs are a strong bet to land the future Hall of Famer this offseason.

Luke Easterling

by

Toddsbucs1