Devin White, Sean Murphy-Bunting Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaned heavily on their defense-heavy rookie class in 2019, and two of those first-year phenoms have garnered postseason honors for their contributions.

Inside linebacker Devin White and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting have both been named to the Pro Football Writers Association's NFL All-Rookie Team.

Tampa Bay's first two selections in the 2019 NFL draft, White and Murphy-Bunting were chosen fifth and 39th overall, respectively.

White overcame an early knee injury to finish his rookie season strong, racking up 91 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, two defensive touchdowns and an interception.

Murphy-Bunting also became a big-play machine for the Tampa Bay defense as the season progressed, finishing the year with three interceptions, which led the Bucs and tied for the NFL lead among rookies.