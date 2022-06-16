NFL Analyst Believes Todd Bowles is an Upgrade at Head Coach Over Bruce Arians

ESPN insider, Mike Tannenbaum, was extremely adamant when he was on "Get Up" that Todd Bowles is an upgrade at head coach for the Buccaneers over former HC Bruce Arians.

Tannenbaum, who at one point coached with Bowles, compared Bowles leaving the New York Jets to when Bill Belichick left the Cleveland Browns for the New England Patriots saying that Bowles was much better at his first head coach stint than Belichick and that we should see him take off now that he is in Tampa with a much more talented team.

Tannenbaum went on to point out that he knows how defensive minded head coaches work and that they coach the game differently than an offensive minded head coach, like Arians. He implied that defensive minded head coaches are more disciplined in their approach leading to less mistakes and less turnovers, ultimately creating a better team that focuses more on details and fundamentals.

Marcus Spears spoke after Tannenbaum, but wouldn't go as far as the latter in saying that Bowles is an upgrade over Arians.

Spears brought up the fact that Arians was the head coach who brought the Bucs a Super Bowl two seasons ago and that Bowles has indeed been placed in a great situation to be successful.

The Buccaneers' are set up to win. They have a great organization that flows into great coaching and great players. They have the greatest quarterback of all-time leading the team with talent surrounding him all over the place.

It is still early to place tags on new head coach Todd Bowles, but if he is able to lead the Bucs back to another Super Bowl and win it then the discussion can start being had on which of the two latest Buccaneer head coaches is or was better.

