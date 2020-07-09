AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Is Tom Brady Still a Top-10 QB in the NFL?

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady is undoubtedly one of the most successful quarterbacks in NFL history, and many would argue, the best to ever play the position.

But heading into the 2020 season, at 43 years old, is he still among the best in the game at its most important position? The answer is still yes, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who recently put together a ranking of the league's top 10 passers.

Brady comes in at No. 7 on Fowler's list, thanks in large part to his ability to mitigate his aging body with his sharp-as-ever mind:

Serious questions persist about whether or not Brady's declining arm can drive the ball over 16 games.

Brady posted one 300-yard game after Week 6 last season, prompting speculation about whether the New England breakup wasn't one-sided. But Brady's pre-snap wizardry is still good enough to spark a Peyton Manning late-career arc.

Manning was indeed able to win another Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos after his legendary career with the Indianapolis Colts, thanks to a talented supporting cast on both sides of the ball, and the fact that his combination of experience and intelligence could override the physical limitations that came with playing that late into his career.

The Bucs have a supporting cast that appears to be able to five Brady a similar opportunity to bring championship success with him to his new team. He'll have a pair of Pro Bowl wide receivers, a loaded group of talented tight ends, and one of the league's ascending defenses.

To check out Fowler's full list (gee, I wonder who's No. 1), click here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No Post-Game Jersey Swaps for NFL Players in 2020

Just another way the NFL season will look different amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luke Easterling

NFL Teams are Playing More Dime Defense than Base

It's not just nickel that's more popular with today's NFL defenses anymore.

Luke Easterling

NFL, NFLPA Discussing Plan for Players to Opt Out of 2020 Season

The league and the players union are working on a plan for players who prefer to sit out this season due to COVID-19.

Luke Easterling

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Help NFC South Rank No. 1 at WR

Tampa Bay's dynamic duo is a big reason why the NFC South has the NFL's best wide receivers.

Luke Easterling

Should the Bucs Trade for Raheem Mostert?

San Francisco's top rusher wants out without a new deal, but would he be a fit in Tampa Bay?

Luke Easterling

Sean Murphy-Bunting Isn't Resting on His Impressive Rookie Season

Tampa Bay's second-year corner is hard at work improving his game this offseason.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Running Back

Who will win out at running back in Tampa Bay for the 2020 season?

J. Kanno

Why Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Could Be Fantasy Football Busts in 2020

Buyer beware on Tampa Bay's big offseason additions in your 2020 fantasy football league.

Luke Easterling

NFLPA President Critical of League's Priorities Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Browns center J.C. Tretter penned a letter criticizing the league's plan for a return to play in 2020.

Luke Easterling

Where Does Raymond James Stadium Rank Among NFL Venues?

See where the Bucs' home field ranks among the rest of the stadiums in the NFL.

Luke Easterling