Is Tom Brady Still a Top-10 QB in the NFL?

Tom Brady is undoubtedly one of the most successful quarterbacks in NFL history, and many would argue, the best to ever play the position.

But heading into the 2020 season, at 43 years old, is he still among the best in the game at its most important position? The answer is still yes, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who recently put together a ranking of the league's top 10 passers.

Brady comes in at No. 7 on Fowler's list, thanks in large part to his ability to mitigate his aging body with his sharp-as-ever mind:

Serious questions persist about whether or not Brady's declining arm can drive the ball over 16 games. Brady posted one 300-yard game after Week 6 last season, prompting speculation about whether the New England breakup wasn't one-sided. But Brady's pre-snap wizardry is still good enough to spark a Peyton Manning late-career arc.

Manning was indeed able to win another Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos after his legendary career with the Indianapolis Colts, thanks to a talented supporting cast on both sides of the ball, and the fact that his combination of experience and intelligence could override the physical limitations that came with playing that late into his career.

The Bucs have a supporting cast that appears to be able to five Brady a similar opportunity to bring championship success with him to his new team. He'll have a pair of Pro Bowl wide receivers, a loaded group of talented tight ends, and one of the league's ascending defenses.

