Women's Sports Foundation Names Bruce Arians 2020 'Champion for Equality'

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is being honored for his work to provide opportunities for women and people of color in the NFL.

The Women's Sports Foundation has named Arians their 2020 "Champion for Equality," making him the second ever recipient of the award:

"This is a well deserved honor for Coach Arians," Bucs co-owner and WSF trustee Darcie Glazer-Kassewitz said in a press release provided by the foundation. "Gender equality is a fundamental part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organizational structure, and his consistent commitment to diversity makes our team stronger, both on and off the field. Bruce's long history of hiring the most qualified coaches, regardless of race or gender, is a testament to his steadfast dedication to these principles of inclusion. We are honored to have Bruce leading our football team.

In his first season as Tampa Bay's head coach, Arians hired multiple women for full-time positions on his coaching staff, the first team in NFL history to do so. The Bucs recently hired Jacqueline Davidson, who is Black, as the team's director of football research, and all of Arians' coordinators are people of color.

