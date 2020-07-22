AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Chris Godwin Just Doesn't Drop the Ball

Luke Easterling

Today's NFL asks much of its wide receivers, but their value still starts and stops with their ability to execute their primary task: Catching the football.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, a Pro Bowler for the first time last year, is one of the league's most well-rounded players at his position. His route-running ability, blocking prowess, toughness, work ethic and polish make him an every-down weapon for one of the NFL's most explosive passing attacks.

But when it comes to catching the football, he's better than just about every other wide receiver in the NFL these days:

When a future first-ballot Hall of Famer is the only player ahead of you in a particular category, that's a pretty good sign you're on the right track. Heading into his fourth NFL season, Godwin's arrow is trending in the right direction, and now that Tom Brady is throwing him the ball, the sky is the limit for the steal of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lori Locust Paving the Way for Next Generation of Women in NFL Coaching

Bucs assistant defensive line coach hopes her long, winding journey makes it easier for the women who follow her into the NFL coaching ranks.

Diandra Loux

by

katielauriss

Fans at NFL Games Must Wear Face Coverings

If you want to attend an NFL game in 2020, you'll have to wear a mask.

Luke Easterling

Shaq Barrett's Family Pitching Unique Homeschooling Plan Amid COVID-19

Barrett and his wife are looking for a teacher who wants to help their kids learn and get a huge raise.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Defensive Line

Where will the battles happen in the defensive trenches for Tampa Bay?

J. Kanno

Tom Brady, Bucs QBs to Report with Rookies for Training Camp on Thursday

Tom Brady and the rest of the Tampa Bay quarterbacks will report with the rookies later this week.

Luke Easterling

Lavonte David, Devin White Put Bucs Among NFL's Best in LB Rankings

Tampa Bay has one of the league's best linebacker tandems.

Luke Easterling

How Many Bucs Crack the 90 Mark in 'Madden NFL 21' Ratings?

See how many Tampa Bay players get top billing in this year's video game from EA Sports.

Drew Bradstreet

WATCH: Bucs Group Workouts Continue as Training Camp Draws Near

Despite NFLPA recommendations, Bucs players continue to meet privately for group workouts.

Luke Easterling

Brady, Gronk Have Bucs' 3-Year Forecast Among NFL's Best

How well is Tampa Bay set up for the near future now that the GOAT and his favorite target are in town?

Luke Easterling

Twitter Freaks Out Over Rob Gronkowski's 'Madden' Rating

Even after a year of retirement, Gronk is still highly rated in this year's video game, and some fans are scratching their heads.

Luke Easterling