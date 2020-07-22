Chris Godwin Just Doesn't Drop the Ball

Today's NFL asks much of its wide receivers, but their value still starts and stops with their ability to execute their primary task: Catching the football.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, a Pro Bowler for the first time last year, is one of the league's most well-rounded players at his position. His route-running ability, blocking prowess, toughness, work ethic and polish make him an every-down weapon for one of the NFL's most explosive passing attacks.

But when it comes to catching the football, he's better than just about every other wide receiver in the NFL these days:

When a future first-ballot Hall of Famer is the only player ahead of you in a particular category, that's a pretty good sign you're on the right track. Heading into his fourth NFL season, Godwin's arrow is trending in the right direction, and now that Tom Brady is throwing him the ball, the sky is the limit for the steal of the 2017 NFL Draft.