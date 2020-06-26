WATCH: Chris Godwin's Ridiculous Pass-Catching Drill

One of last year's breakout stars in the NFL was Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, who established himself as one of the most complete pass-catchers in the league.

Anyone who knows the lengths to which Godwin goes to sharpen his craft shouldn't be the least bit surprised at the success he enjoyed last season, finishing third in the NFL in receiving yards despite missing the last 2.5 games of the season.

Check out this crazy focus drill that has Godwin rolling on the ground and still catching bullet passes with split-second quickness:

Lining up across from Mike Evans means opposing defenses won't be able to focus exclusively on Godwin every snap, which means he should continue to but up huge numbers for the Bucs.

Don't be surprised if Tom Brady takes full advantage of one of the NFL's most polished pass-catchers, and one of the league's hardest offseason workers.