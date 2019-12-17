Bucs Make Roster Moves After WR Injuries Mount

Injuries are mounting at wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final weeks of the season, and they continue to make changes to the bottom of their depth chart as a result.

After losing Mike Evans to a hamstring injury in Week 14, the Bucs lost two more pass-catchers to hamstring injuries of their own in Sunday's 38-17 win over the Detroit Lions.

Both Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller went down Sunday, and neither returned to the game.

In response to the mounting injuries, the Bucs signed Cyril Grayson to the active roster, and added Spencer Schnell to the practice squad.

Schnell spent time with Tampa Bay in the preseason, flashing big-play potential in late-game duty. Grayson was a track star at LSU, and had bounced around a handful of NFL teams prior to landing with Tampa Bay.

The Bucs are currently riding a four-game winning streak, but if they want to keep it going over the final two weeks of the season, they may have to do it without two of the NFL's best receivers.