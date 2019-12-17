BucsMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs Make Roster Moves After WR Injuries Mount

Luke Easterling

Injuries are mounting at wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final weeks of the season, and they continue to make changes to the bottom of their depth chart as a result.

After losing Mike Evans to a hamstring injury in Week 14, the Bucs lost two more pass-catchers to hamstring injuries of their own in Sunday's 38-17 win over the Detroit Lions.

Both Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller went down Sunday, and neither returned to the game.

In response to the mounting injuries, the Bucs signed Cyril Grayson to the active roster, and added Spencer Schnell to the practice squad.

Schnell spent time with Tampa Bay in the preseason, flashing big-play potential in late-game duty. Grayson was a track star at LSU, and had bounced around a handful of NFL teams prior to landing with Tampa Bay.

The Bucs are currently riding a four-game winning streak, but if they want to keep it going over the final two weeks of the season, they may have to do it without two of the NFL's best receivers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top Takeaways from Bucs' 38-17 Win Over Lions

J. Kanno

What we learned about the Bucs in Sunday's dominant win over the Lions.

Luke Easterling

Scotty Miller gets his first career touchdown reception. …

Chris Godwin Leaves Game with Hamstring Injury

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay may have lost another top receiver to a hamstring injury.

Luke Easterling

Jameis Winston finds Breshad Perriman for their second touchdown connection of the day.

Hometown Rookie Comes Up Big for Bucs

Luke Easterling

Sean Murphy-Bunting sealed Tampa Bay's fourth straight win in front of his hometown fans.

Luke Easterling

Jameis Winston hits Breshad Perriman in the end zone to open up the scoring.

Donovan Smith out, Devin White in for Bucs vs. Lions

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay's left tackle will miss the first start of his nearly five-year NFL career Sunday.

Jameis Winston Makes NFL History in Win vs. Lions

Luke Easterling

Bucs quarterback achieves an NFL first in Sunday's 38-17 blowout victory.

Shaq Barrett Ties Bucs' Single-Season Sack Record

Luke Easterling

NFL sack leader matches franchise mark set by Hall of Famer Warren Sapp.

Luke Easterling

Big day for the Bucs offense.