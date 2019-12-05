Bucs
Devin White Named NFC Rookie of the Month

Luke Easterling

After a slow start to his rookie season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White is coming on strong down the stretch, and the NFL is taking notice.

After huge performances in back-to-back road wins for the Bucs, White was named NFC Rookie of the Month for November:

Over five games from Week 9 through Week 13, White racked up big numbers and helped spearhead Tampa Bay's defensive turnaround. His stat line for the five-week stretch: 46 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, one interception, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of LSU, White is quickly proving himself to be well worth what the Bucs have invested in him.

