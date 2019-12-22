Despite Reports, Bruce Arians Still Non-Committal on Jameis Winston's Future

Just prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' home showdown on Saturday against the Houston Texans, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the team would be bringing back quarterback Jameis Winston for the 2020 season.

After Saturday's 23-20 loss, in which Winston threw four interceptions, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians made it clear he hasn't made any decisions for next season just yet.

"There's been no decision on any player," Arians said at his postgame press conference. "We don't make those decisions until the season's over."

Winston leads the NFL in passing yards, and is second in passing touchdowns, but also paces the league by far in interceptions, especially after Sunday's outing. With one game remaining, he sits at a whopping 28 interceptions on the season, tied for the 8th-highest single-season mark in league history.

Winston's hot-and-cold play could present the Bucs a difficult and complicated decision this offseason, at the game's most important position. He's proven he can put up big numbers, but of all kinds.

The team has multiple options for bringing him back, from the transition or franchise tag to a long-term contract, or a shorter "prove it" deal. Whatever happens, it looks like the jury is still out for at least one of Tampa Bay's top decision-makers.