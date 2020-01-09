Carson Palmer: Jameis Winston Primed for Big Jump in 2020 with Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston received tons of criticism for his 30-interception season in 2019, his first season working with new head coach Bruce Arians.

Winston's contract has expired, which has led many to wonder whether or not Arians will want Winston to return as his quarterback for the 2020 season, considering all the turnovers.

One person who believes Winston should return to Tampa Bay in 2020? Retired NFL quarterback Carson Palmer, who played for Arians with the Arizona Cardinals.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Palmer talked about why he expects big things from Winston in Year 2 in Arians' offense: