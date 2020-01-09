BucsMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Carson Palmer: Jameis Winston Primed for Big Jump in 2020 with Bucs

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston received tons of criticism for his 30-interception season in 2019, his first season working with new head coach Bruce Arians.

Winston's contract has expired, which has led many to wonder whether or not Arians will want Winston to return as his quarterback for the 2020 season, considering all the turnovers.

One person who believes Winston should return to Tampa Bay in 2020? Retired NFL quarterback Carson Palmer, who played for Arians with the Arizona Cardinals.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Palmer talked about why he expects big things from Winston in Year 2 in Arians' offense:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs' Biggest Needs in 2020 NFL Draft

Luke Easterling

An important offseason awaits the Bucs, and these positions will need the most attention.

Tom Brady to the Bucs?

Luke Easterling

Latest odds say Bucs are a strong bet to land the future Hall of Famer this offseason.

Bucs 2019 Recap: Most Underrated Players

J. Kanno

These Bucs were the team's most underrated throughout the 2019 season.

Chris Godwin Gets NFL's Highest WR Grade from Pro Football Focus

Luke Easterling

Bucs' Pro Bowler edges out a pair of NFC South rivals for PFF's top spot.

Hall of Fame Misses the Mark on Rondé Barber (Again)

Luke Easterling

One of the most versatile defenders in NFL history is snubbed by Canton yet again.

Report: Jameis Winston Now Has Full Cast on Injured Thumb

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay's quarterback played through the injury on his throwing hand during the final games of the 2019 season.

Devin White Gets 2nd Straight NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month Honor

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay's 1st-round pick had another dominant month in December.

Shaq Barrett, Chris Godwin Named to NFL All-Pro Team

Luke Easterling

Two of Tampa Bay's three Pro Bowlers made this year's second team.

John Lynch Named Hall of Fame Finalist for 7th Straight Year

Luke Easterling

Legendary Bucs safety among 15 modern-era finalists for pro football's top individual honor.

Former Bucs Head Coach Sam Wyche Dies at 74

Luke Easterling

Wyche passed away Thursday after a a brief battle with metastatic melanoma.