Bucs Shuffle Roster Ahead of Season Finale

As they prepare for their final game of the 2019 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making some roster moves along their pass-catching unit.

Wide receiver Ishmael Hyman and tight end Jordan Leggett are both returning to the Bucs' practice squad after being waived earlier this week.

Leggett, who starred at Clemson and won a national title with the Tigers at Raymond James Stadium, hasn't seen any game action for Tampa Bay this season.

Hyman made his first career start Sunday in place of the injured Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and caught two passes for 34 yards, including a 31-yarder that set up a touchdown.

The Bucs will try to finish the 2019 season on a positive note against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, hoping to finish the season with a .500 record.