LeSean McCoy is Already Feeling the Heat in Tampa Bay
Luke Easterling
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added yet another big name to their already dangerous offense earlier this week, signing free agent running back LeSean McCoy to a one-year deal.
A six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, McCoy has spent his entire 11-year NFL career with teams in places where it actually snows. Now, he's taking his talents to the Sunshine State, where you need a machete to cut through the humidity.
It didn't take long for Shady to feel the heat after arriving in Tampa:
McCoy joins a Bucs backfield that includes incumbent starter Ronald Jones II and third-round draft pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn, as well as third-down and special teams players like Dare Ogunbowale, T.J. Logan, and Day 3 draft pick Raymond Calais.
With his pass-catching prowess and big-play ability, McCoy should be able to carve out a solid role in one of the NFL's most dangerous offenses.