AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

LeSean McCoy is Already Feeling the Heat in Tampa Bay

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added yet another big name to their already dangerous offense earlier this week, signing free agent running back LeSean McCoy to a one-year deal.

A six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, McCoy has spent his entire 11-year NFL career with teams in places where it actually snows. Now, he's taking his talents to the Sunshine State, where you need a machete to cut through the humidity.

It didn't take long for Shady to feel the heat after arriving in Tampa:

McCoy joins a Bucs backfield that includes incumbent starter Ronald Jones II and third-round draft pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn, as well as third-down and special teams players like Dare Ogunbowale, T.J. Logan, and Day 3 draft pick Raymond Calais.

With his pass-catching prowess and big-play ability, McCoy should be able to carve out a solid role in one of the NFL's most dangerous offenses.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tristan Wirfs Serves Pancakes with a Smile

Tampa Bay's first-round pick prefers killing opponents with kindness over trash talk.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Arrives for Bucs Training Camp

Tampa Bay's new tight end was finally in the building as the Bucs prepare for training camp.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Waive 3 Players from Training Camp Roster

Tampa Bay continues to cut down their roster as they move through the early stages of training camp.

Luke Easterling

Cameron Brate Talks About His Experience with COVID-19

Bucs tight end contracted the virus in recent months, but has since recovered.

Luke Easterling

How LeSean McCoy Impacts Bucs Offense

What will Shady bring to Tampa Bay's offensive backfield in 2020?

J. Kanno

Bucs Players React to LeSean McCoy Signing

Some of Shady's new teammates are already thrilled that he's joining them in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Safety

Tampa Bay's depth chart is packed at safety, but who will come out on top?

J. Kanno

Bucs Sign RB LeSean McCoy to 1-Year Deal

Tampa Bay is adding a productive veteran to their offensive backfield.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Hire Jacqueline Davidson as Director of Football Research

Former Jets executive will merge Tampa Bay's analytics with football decision-making.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Tom Brady's 1st Official On-Field Action with the Bucs

Bucs fans are finally getting their first look at Tom Brady during official on-field workouts.

Luke Easterling