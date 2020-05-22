WATCH: Mike Evans' Emotional Surprise for Cancer Patient

Mike Evans is one of the NFL's best wide receivers, currently on a Hall of Fame pace through the first six seasons of his career.

But as impressive as the former first-round pick has been on the field, he's made an even bigger impact on the Tampa Bay community off the field.

The latest example? Surprising a patient at Tampa's Moffitt Cancer Center with an emotional video call:

Kudos to Marco for his incredible, positive outlook on life, and major props to Evans for making this special moment happen for a big Bucs fan taking on a huge challenge.