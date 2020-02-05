AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day

Luke Easterling

You may have noticed your social media feeds light up with tons of posts bearing the #NGWSD hashtag, celebrating National Girls & Women in Sports Day.

It should come as no surprise that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used the occasion to remind the sports world how much women are a driving force behind everything the organization does at every level.

Check out this awesome video the Bucs put out highlighting some of the many women who make a huge impact on the organization on a daily basis:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tampa Bay Officially Set to Host Super Bowl LV

Bucs will try to be first team in NFL history to play Super Bowl in home stadium.

J. Kanno

by

Footballfan55

Bucs Give One Last Look at the 2019 Season

Take a quick trip down recent-memory lane and remember what the Bucs did in 2019.

J. Kanno

Lavonte David from the Super Bowl. https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1224408819943530501

Luke Easterling

Bucs Super-Fan 'Big Nasty' to Join 'Hall of Fans'

They call him "Big Nasty," and he's one of the league's most recognizable game-day faces.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Relive Shaq Barrett's Dominant 2019 Season

Check out the best highlights from the NFL sack leader's dream campaign.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Shaq Barrett is honored for his incredible 2019 season. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1223788123559202816

Luke Easterling

Bucs Legend John Lynch Snubbed by Hall of Fame Yet Again

A seven-time finalist, Lynch will have to wait yet another year for a gold jacket.

Luke Easterling

Are Bucs Dark-Horse Landing Spot for Tom Brady?

Patriots' legendary QB is a free agent, and Tampa Bay could entice him.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Top 2019 Highlights of Bucs' Dominant Defensive Line

Tampa Bay's defensive front led the NFL in rush defense, and boasted the league's sack leader.

Luke Easterling

Warren Sapp Makes Hall of Fame Case for John Lynch

Hall of Famer pounds the table for his former teammate to join him in Canton this year.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55