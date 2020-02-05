Bucs Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day

You may have noticed your social media feeds light up with tons of posts bearing the #NGWSD hashtag, celebrating National Girls & Women in Sports Day.

It should come as no surprise that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used the occasion to remind the sports world how much women are a driving force behind everything the organization does at every level.

Check out this awesome video the Bucs put out highlighting some of the many women who make a huge impact on the organization on a daily basis: