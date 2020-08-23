SI.com
AllBucs
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Mike Evans: Bucs Could Have 'All-Time Great' Offense in 2020

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't been to the playoffs in a decade, but that hasn't stopped many from picking them as potential Super Bowl contenders this season after adding some of the game's biggest names earlier this offseason.

The additions of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have immediately brought the national spotlight to Tampa Bay, and the Bucs had already built a promising roster on both sides of the ball that could have them contending for a title this year.

While the defense may be the sleeping giant of the team, the expectations for the offense are through the roof, especially now that Brady is behind center.

Mike Evans, one of two Pro Bowl wide receivers on the Tampa Bay roster, believes his unit can live up to the hype this season, and go down as one of the best offenses the NFL has ever seen:

Adding Brady and Gronk to an offense that already boasts a pair of Pro Bowl pass-catchers in Evans and Chris Godwin is a huge boost for a unit that led the league in passing yards last season.

Expect Tampa Bay's offensive attack to be more balanced and efficient this season, with fewer turnovers and more importantly, more wins.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs WR John Franklin Suffers Leg Injury

Former "Last Chance U" star suffered could miss some time with a leg injury.

J. Kanno

How Tom Brady is Preparing Bucs' Defense for Opposing QBs

Brady's precision in practice will ensure the Tampa Bay defense is ready for the best passers they'll face this season.

Luke Easterling

Jordan Whitehead, Mike Edwards Bring Versatility Required for Bucs' Defense

Todd Bowles has a pair of perfect fits for the back end of his defense.

Luke Easterling

Bucs RB T.J. Logan Carted Off Practice Field

Reserve running back and return man was having a strong training camp before Thursday's injury.

J. Kanno

Devin White Primed for Breakout Season in 2020

Tampa Bay's top-five pick from a year ago is ready to take the next step toward being a star in the NFL.

Luke Easterling

by

Bucfanatic

Chapelle Russell Making an Early Splash for Bucs

Rookie linebacker is making all the right moves in his first NFL training camp.

Luke Easterling

Bruce Arians on Justin Evans' Injury Status: 'Talk to Jesus, I Have No Clue'

Former second-round pick has been plagued by injuries throughout his career.

Luke Easterling

by

Bucfanatic

WATCH: Tom Brady Hits Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans for Big Plays

TB12 is already having fun with both new and old weapons at training camp.

Luke Easterling

3 Early Stars from Bucs Training Camp

See who is taking full advantage of the early going at Bucs training camp.

J. Kanno

Rob Gronkowski Launching New YouTube Channel

Get ready for all the Gronk action you can handle.

Luke Easterling