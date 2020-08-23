Mike Evans: Bucs Could Have 'All-Time Great' Offense in 2020

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't been to the playoffs in a decade, but that hasn't stopped many from picking them as potential Super Bowl contenders this season after adding some of the game's biggest names earlier this offseason.

The additions of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have immediately brought the national spotlight to Tampa Bay, and the Bucs had already built a promising roster on both sides of the ball that could have them contending for a title this year.

While the defense may be the sleeping giant of the team, the expectations for the offense are through the roof, especially now that Brady is behind center.

Mike Evans, one of two Pro Bowl wide receivers on the Tampa Bay roster, believes his unit can live up to the hype this season, and go down as one of the best offenses the NFL has ever seen:

Adding Brady and Gronk to an offense that already boasts a pair of Pro Bowl pass-catchers in Evans and Chris Godwin is a huge boost for a unit that led the league in passing yards last season.

Expect Tampa Bay's offensive attack to be more balanced and efficient this season, with fewer turnovers and more importantly, more wins.