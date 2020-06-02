Amid Police Brutality Protests, Bucs Remain Silent

UPDATE

The Bucs have posted on Twitter in support of #BlackoutTuesday, a movement that began in the music industry to stand against "the racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the boulevard."

Just a few short weeks ago, the sports world was still lamenting seasons lost and futures in question amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But all of that has taken a step back in recent days, with sports concerns rightfully being replaced by cries for justice, equality, and an end to police brutality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

As protests began to rise up across seemingly every major city in the United States, and others even across the world, professional sports franchises started to issue public statements of support for the cause of fighting against racism and holding officers of the law accountable for their deadly use of excessive force.

Yes, these public statements can be viewed as nothing more than vague platitudes, and some were certainly stronger than others. But when such a statement is the least an organization can do to show support for a worthy cause, and something so important to many of its coaches, players and fans, the absence of one can speak volumes.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among those professional sports teams that have yet to put out any sort of public statement regarding these recent events. I reached out to the team Monday morning to see if they were planning to make any sort of statement to that end, but as of the publishing of this article, I've yet to receive a response.

Why have the Bucs remained silent on the issue? It's hard to say, for certain.

Back in 2016, star wide receiver Mike Evans sat on the bench during the national anthem prior to a Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears, in protest of the election of Donald Trump as president. His protest was met swiftly with a negative reaction from many Bucs fans, and just days later, he issued an apology and vowed not to do it again.

The Tampa Bay community has a strong military presence, thanks in large part to the presence of MacDill Air Force base. According to a 2017 study, the Bucs also have the most Republican-leaning fan base in the entire NFL.

The Glazer family, which owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have also been strong financial supporters of Trump. They donated nearly $100,000 to his campaign in 2016, and another $250,000 for his inauguration.

It's possible that none of those things are contributing to the fact that the Bucs, as an organization, have yet to issue any kind of public support for the protests, which have become highly politicized. But as more and more teams voice their support for the cause, the silence coming out of Tampa Bay grows louder.