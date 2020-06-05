AllBucs
Bucs' Top Draft Picks Share Powerful Messages on Racism, Social Justice

Luke Easterling

The sports world has taken a back seat to more important things in recent weeks, as demonstrations continue to grow throughout the world in protest of racism, police brutality and social injustice.

Many professional athletes have been using their voices to speak out in recent days, and two of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' newest members are among them.

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., Tampa Bay's top two picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, took to Instagram to speak out for social justice:

The Bucs franchise issued their own official statement Thursday, condemning racism and reiterating their commitment to the cause of social justice. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians also had strong words in support of the cause, sharing his thoughts on a live video conference call with the media Thursday.

