AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Monte Kiffin to Enter Bucs' Ring of Honor

J. Kanno

The next member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ring of Honor will be their longtime  defensive coordinator, Monte Kiffin. 

Kiffin spent 12 years with the Bucs, and was instrumental in the rise of the Tampa 2 scheme that helped make Tampa Bay a defensive powerhouse on their way to winning Super Bowl XXXVII:

Kiffin joins four other members of the Bucs' Super Bowl-winning team, including Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, Jon Gruden and Ronde Barber who was inducted last year. He led the Bucs to top-ten defenses in all but two seasons while he was defensive coordinator, including the league's top defense in 2002 when they won the Super Bowl.

Despite Kiffin's prowess as a coordinator for one of the best defenses in NFL history, he remained an assistant for his entire pro coaching career, never taking a head coaching position. Most recently, he has continued to serve as an assistant to his son, college coach Lane Kiffin, who is currently the head coach at Ole Miss.

Kiffin will join other members of Tampa Bay's legendary Super Bowl team in the Ring of Honor, such as Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp, John Lynch, Ronde Barber and fellow coach Jon Gruden.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2019 Bucs in Review: Offensive Line

Taking a look back at how Tampa Bay's offensive line performed in 2019.

J. Kanno

Jameis Winston to the Raiders?

Could Jon Gruden bring former No. 1 pick to Las Vegas?

Luke Easterling

New Playoff Rule Could Have Helped Bucs in Past Seasons

A potential rule change could have had a big impact on Bucs teams of the past.

J. Kanno

4 Under-the-Radar Free Agents Bucs Could Target

These free agents might not be blockbuster signings, but they could be huge bargains for the Bucs.

J. Kanno

On This Day: Bucs Trade for Jon Gruden

18 years ago, Tampa Bay made a trade that rocked the NFL and led to a Super Bowl win.

Luke Easterling

by

Dillon88

The Bucs will have to face Drew Brees for at least one more season in the NFC South.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Bucs Grab Top Tackle at No. 14

The latest projection from CBS Sports has the Bucs addressing the offensive trenches.

Luke Easterling

Happy birthday, Devin!

Luke Easterling

A Bucs QB Target for Every Day of the 2020 NFL Draft

These three quarterbacks could make sense for the Bucs across all seven rounds of the 2020 NFL draft.

Luke Easterling

by

Thouse12

WATCH: Bucs' Top Offensive Highlights of 2019

Tampa Bay's offense provided plenty of fireworks throughout the 2019 season.

Luke Easterling