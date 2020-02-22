Monte Kiffin to Enter Bucs' Ring of Honor

The next member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ring of Honor will be their longtime defensive coordinator, Monte Kiffin.

Kiffin spent 12 years with the Bucs, and was instrumental in the rise of the Tampa 2 scheme that helped make Tampa Bay a defensive powerhouse on their way to winning Super Bowl XXXVII:

Kiffin joins four other members of the Bucs' Super Bowl-winning team, including Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, Jon Gruden and Ronde Barber who was inducted last year. He led the Bucs to top-ten defenses in all but two seasons while he was defensive coordinator, including the league's top defense in 2002 when they won the Super Bowl.

Despite Kiffin's prowess as a coordinator for one of the best defenses in NFL history, he remained an assistant for his entire pro coaching career, never taking a head coaching position. Most recently, he has continued to serve as an assistant to his son, college coach Lane Kiffin, who is currently the head coach at Ole Miss.

