AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Bucs, Rob Gronkowski to Replace Local High School's Football Equipment Lost in Fire

Luke Easterling

Last month, a fire destroyed nearly all of Blake High School's football equipment, a loss that Yellow Jackets coaches said could easily eclipse $15,000 in value.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and one of their newest additions, are coming to the rescue.

Tuesday, new Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski announced via social media that his foundation would be teaming up with his new team to replace everything that was lost in the fire:

The Tampa Bay Times noted just some of the things the school lost in the blaze:

The school’s game-day equipment, field markers, pylons, chains, practice equipment, pop-up dummies, pads and all daily workout gear are presumed lost, said junior varsity head coach Michael Castellana. Some of the equipment was bought personally by coaches.

Gronkowski is wasting little time making a difference in his new city, and this gesture will no doubt have a huge impact on the entire Blake football program, from coaches and supporters to the players who won't have to worry about how they'll practice and play in the coming months.

Kudos to Gronk and the Bucs for stepping up for this local football program, and for having a positive impact on the Tampa Bay community in a time of need.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Colin Kaepernick Back Up Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

With the NFL reversing course on peaceful protests, could the Bucs bring in Kaepernick as their backup quarterback?

Luke Easterling

by

JOEL714

After NFL's New Statement, Will Colin Kaepernick Finally Return?

The league responded to a strong statement from the players, but will it lead to Kaepernick's return?

Luke Easterling

by

hockeyrick

Jameis Winston: 'I'm one of the best quarterbacks to play the game'

Former Bucs QB still isn't lacking for confidence now that he's a backup in New Orleans.

Luke Easterling

5 Notable Cuts Bucs Could Make Before Week 1

These five Bucs could be looking for a new team before the regular season kicks off.

J. Kanno

Bruce Arians, Devonta Freeman Comment on Bucs' Interest in Veteran RB

Free agent running back is all ears, but Bucs head coach thinks he'll be too expensive.

Luke Easterling

by

MELCHIZEDEK77

Bucs' Top Draft Picks Share Powerful Messages on Racism, Social Justice

Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield, Jr. post their thoughts on current events via social media.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Set for July 21st, Fan Attendance Doubtful

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians provided details on Tampa Bay's training camp plans.

Luke Easterling

Jameis Winston's MVP Odds Spike After Drew Brees' Comments on Protests

Bettors are rushing to place money on Tampa Bay's former QB after controversial comments by the Saints' starter.

Luke Easterling

by

Hakeemthedream

Bruce Arians on Racism Protests: 'Don't Stop'

Bucs head coach shares strong words regarding racism and police brutality.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Release Statement on Fighting Racism, Systemic Injustice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have issued a public statement relating to current social issues.

Luke Easterling