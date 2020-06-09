Bucs, Rob Gronkowski to Replace Local High School's Football Equipment Lost in Fire

Last month, a fire destroyed nearly all of Blake High School's football equipment, a loss that Yellow Jackets coaches said could easily eclipse $15,000 in value.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and one of their newest additions, are coming to the rescue.

Tuesday, new Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski announced via social media that his foundation would be teaming up with his new team to replace everything that was lost in the fire:

The Tampa Bay Times noted just some of the things the school lost in the blaze:

The school’s game-day equipment, field markers, pylons, chains, practice equipment, pop-up dummies, pads and all daily workout gear are presumed lost, said junior varsity head coach Michael Castellana. Some of the equipment was bought personally by coaches.

Gronkowski is wasting little time making a difference in his new city, and this gesture will no doubt have a huge impact on the entire Blake football program, from coaches and supporters to the players who won't have to worry about how they'll practice and play in the coming months.

Kudos to Gronk and the Bucs for stepping up for this local football program, and for having a positive impact on the Tampa Bay community in a time of need.