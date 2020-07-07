AllBucs
Ronald Jones II is Training Hard in the Arizona Heat

Luke Easterling

After a mixed bag of results over his first two NFL seasons, Ronald Jones II heads into the 2020 campaign atop the running back depth chart for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he has no intention of giving up that spot.

To that end, Jones is training hard this offseason, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former USC star is running steep hills in the Arizona desert to get his body ready for this third NFL season:

Jones barely got any daylight to work with in his limited work as a rookie, averaging less than two yards per carry after being a big-play machine for the Trojans. Last year, he split carries with veteran Peyton Barber, and showed enough flashes that the Bucs felt comfortable letting Barber walk in free agency.

Tampa Bay spent a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Vanderbilt's Ke'Shawn Vaughn, but he's likely to be challenging for a third-down role while Jones handles the early-down work.

Clearly, Jones is doing what he can to make sure he's prepared to live up to the expectations the Bucs have for him this season as their lead back.

