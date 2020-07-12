WATCH: Bucs C Ryan Jensen Wins Wing-Eating Contest

We've already told you all about Ryan Jensen's culinary talents, but he's not just a champion at cooking. He also takes home the hardware when it comes to putting down some chicken wings.

As part of this year's "OL Masterminds Summit," Jensen took part in a wing-eating contest, and the anchor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive line did not disappoint (via The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson):

Considering the energy and competitiveness Jensen brings to the gridiron every Sunday, this isn't surprising in the slightest. He's already in mid-season form when it comes to pounding some wings, and hopefully for Bucs fans, this won't be the last championship he walks away with this year.