Saints' Cam Jordan Gives Bucs Some Bulletin Board Material

Luke Easterling

There's already no love lost between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, but star pass rusher Cam Jordan is pouring even more fuel into the fire as training camp kicks off for the 2020 season.

Appearing on NFL Network on Monday morning, Jordan admitted Tampa Bay's offseason moves will force his team to step their game up, but also made sure to get a dig in that the Bucs are fighting for nothing more than second place behind the defending NFC South champs:

But I do know we have to step up our game, we've got to elevate. They've got the second-greatest quarterback of all-time, right behind Drew Brees, and now we've got a head-to-head two times a year. We've got our work cut out for us and then they have an addition, you bring in Rob Gronkowski and LeSean McCoy, you already had two 1,000-yard receivers in (Chris) Godwin and Mike Evans. This is a team that's fighting for second place."

It's hard to argue with Jordan in terms of recent history, considering the Saints have won three straight division titles, while Tampa Bay hasn't finished a season atop the NFC South since 2007. That said, these aren't the same Bucs we've seen over the 13 years since, and this year's big-name additions have given Tampa Bay their best chance they've had to challenge Jordan and the Saints in a long time.

We won't have to wait long for the first tilt between these two teams, either, as the Bucs travel to New Orleans for Week 1 of the 2020 regular season.

