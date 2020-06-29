Sean Murphy-Bunting Pays it Forward with Small Act of Kindness
Luke Easterling
NFL players get plenty of love for their impressive feats on the field, but they often don't get the attention they deserve for making a positive impact on their community, in both large and small ways.
One such player is Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who made sure to spread the love with a small gesture of kindness earlier this week (via Buccaneers.com's Carmen Vitali):
One of the most promising young players in the league at his position, Murphy-Bunting is also making sure to have just as big of an impact in the Tampa Bay community as he does on the field for the Bucs.