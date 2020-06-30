WATCH: Sean Murphy-Bunting Shows Up Big in His Hometown

Over the second half of the 2019 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went from one of the NFL's worst defenses to one of its best, playing like a top-five unit over the final six weeks of the campaign.

One of their best performances came on their final road trip of the season, where they downed the Detroit Lions 38-17 to cap a four-game winning streak.

The play of the game came from Detroit native Sean Murphy-Bunting, who sealed the win with a pick-six, giving him the best highlight of his promising rookie year:

Murphy-Bunting was one of the Bucs' most pleasant surprises last season, making great strides throughout the season after being thrown into the starting lineup early. He's ready to build on that success and take his game to a whole new level in 2020.