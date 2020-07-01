Shaq Barrett Forced to Evacuate Home Due to Fires

As he waits to decide whether or not to sign his one-year franchise tender with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reigning NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett dealt with a scary situation back home in Colorado.

With fires threatening the area, Barrett was forced to evacuate his home, even joking that maybe a long-term extension from the Bucs could help him buy a new one:

We're glad Shaq and his family are safe, and send our thoughts to everyone who has been impacted by the fires.

From the Bucs' perspective, Barrett has already made it clear that he'll play in Tampa Bay for the 2020 season no matter what, whether it's on the franchise tag or otherwise. Both parties would prefer to have a long-term deal in place, but they have until July 15th to sort it out.