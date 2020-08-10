LOOK: Shaq Barrett Has His Own Movie Poster

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the catch of the 2019 NFL free agent class when they signed outside linebacker Shaq Barrett to a one-year, $4 million deal last offseason.

Barrett went on to lead the NFL with 19.5 sacks in his first full season as a starter in the pros, having spent his previous four seasons as a rotational player for the Denver Broncos.

Now that Barrett is tearing up opposing offenses in Tampa Bay, he's the kind of defender who can strike fear into any quarterback or offensive tackle. If he were to have his own movie, it might look something like this:

You can already hear the music, can't you?