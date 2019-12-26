BucsMaven
Todd Bowles Prefers TV Crime Dramas to Head Coaching Rumors

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have seen significant improvements over the 2019 season on defense, thanks in large part to bringing in one of the league's best coordinators in Todd Bowles.

After Bowles was relieved of his duties as the head coach of the New York Jets, he reunited with longtime friend Bruce Arians, joining the Bucs staff in an effort to improve one of the league's worst defenses.

He's done just that, working with a unique combination of young talent and seasoned veterans to give Tampa Bay a much better unit than they've had in recent history. 

Bowles' prowess as a coordinator is likely to have him back in the thick of the head coaching rumor mill this offseason, but he seems much more interested in his favorite TV dramas than tracking outside opinions about where he might coach next.

"I don't read or hear any of those," Bowles said Thursday. "I watch 'NCIS,' 'NCIS: Los Angeles,' and 'NCIS: New Orleans.' So, I really don't pay attention or hear about any of those things. You deal with the offseason after the season. I'm working on Atlanta."

Does he have time for Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler?

"I watch 'Criminal Intent' and the regular 'Law & Order', but I do see some 'SVU.'"

I'm sure Bucs fans will agree that Bowles can watch whatever he wants as long as he comes back to Tampa next season and keeps improving their long-suffering defense in 2020.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Johnny Football
Johnny Football

Law and Order is the best on this list, next comes NCIS Los Angeles, no question

