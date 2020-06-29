AllBucs
Bucs Still Have Big Questions Heading into 2020

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have stolen the headlines with multiple moves throughout the NFL offseason, signing Tom Brady in free agency and luring Rob Gronkowski out of his brief retirement to join him.

They kept the band together on defense, keeping one of the league's most fast-improving units together to build on their late-season success, and the coaching staff is largely in tact from a season ago. All of those things are especially vital considering the lack of practice time this strange offseason has forced upon every team.

But while many fans have already been dropping money on the Bucs to make a Super Bowl run with Brady and company in 2020, NFL Network's Kay Adams has a few reasons why we might want to pump the brakes on the hype in Tampa Bay right now:

It's hard to argue with Adams' assessment here. Ronald Jones II will get a chance to be the lead back now that Peyton Barber is gone, and his best competition is a third-round rookie in Ke'Shawn Vaughn. They'll be running behind an offensive line that has two of the league's best interior blockers in Ali Marpet and Ryan Jensen, but a combination of inconsistency and inexperience at the other spots. 

All of that adds up to Adams' assertion that the Bucs aren't a complete enough team to challenge the New Orleans Saints for the NFC South crown right away, and until the Bucs prove it on the field, it makes perfect sense to question whether or not they can live up to the lofty offseason hype.

