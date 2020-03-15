NFLPA Approves New Collective Bargaining Agreement

The NFL will have labor peace until 2030, thanks to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement that was ratified by the NFLPA early Sunday morning.

In an extremely close vote, the proposed CBA was approved by the players, bringing about some big changes as the league heads into a new decade. Only 60 votes separated both sides on the approval of the new deal.

Among the biggest changes will be the addition of a seventh playoff team for each conference, meaning an extra wild-card game and only one bye for the top-ranked team in each conference.

A 17-game regular season is also on the horizon, but won't happen until the 2021 season, at the earliest.

The new deal also includes no suspensions for positive marijuana tests, higher minimum salaries for players, and a higher percentage of revenue share going to the players.

The NFLPA put out an official statement, as did NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and newly appointed NFLPA president:

Now that the new deal has been approved, the league can now turn their attention to discussing potential changes to the current league timeline in the wake of the novel coronavirus. The start of the 2020 league year, including free agency, as well as the 2020 NFL draft could be delayed as the nation continues to take precautionary measures.