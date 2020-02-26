Bucs Pick Up Tab for 'Women of the NFL Combine'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to set the bar for supporting women in the NFL, in as many different ways as they possibly can.

Their latest gesture came Tuesday night in Indianapolis, when the team learned of an annual gathering called, "Women of the NFL Combine." The team picked up the bar tab for the group, per NFL Senior Director Sam Rapoport:

It may seem like a small thing, but it's just one more example of the Bucs putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to supporting and advancing the cause of women working in the NFL.

Kudos to whoever in the Red & Pewter made this happen, and here's hoping more teams continue to follow the Bucs' example in this arena.