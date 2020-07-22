Shaq Barrett's Family Pitching Unique Homeschooling Plan Amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has many parents facing a difficult decision with regards to their children's school situation, and the NFL's reigning sack leader is no exception.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaq Barrett and his wife, Jordanna, took to Instagram earlier this week to look for a teacher who might be interested in working privately with their three kids:

It's a unique pitch for both parties, as families like the Barretts face health and safety concerns about sending their kids back to a somewhat normal school situation this fall, as well as alternatives like virtual school and homeschooling.

It's also a fun opportunity for a teacher to make the kind of money they're all worth, while being able to tailor instruction to a smaller group of students, which always helps both sides.

If you're a teacher looking for a unique opportunity, teaching an NFL star's kids might just be your ideal situation.