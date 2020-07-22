AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Shaq Barrett's Family Pitching Unique Homeschooling Plan Amid COVID-19

Luke Easterling

The COVID-19 pandemic has many parents facing a difficult decision with regards to their children's school situation, and the NFL's reigning sack leader is no exception.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaq Barrett and his wife, Jordanna, took to Instagram earlier this week to look for a teacher who might be interested in working privately with their three kids:

It's a unique pitch for both parties, as families like the Barretts face health and safety concerns about sending their kids back to a somewhat normal school situation this fall, as well as alternatives like virtual school and homeschooling. 

It's also a fun opportunity for a teacher to make the kind of money they're all worth, while being able to tailor instruction to a smaller group of students, which always helps both sides.

If you're a teacher looking for a unique opportunity, teaching an NFL star's kids might just be your ideal situation.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lori Locust Paving the Way for Next Generation of Women in NFL Coaching

Bucs assistant defensive line coach hopes her long, winding journey makes it easier for the women who follow her into the NFL coaching ranks.

Diandra Loux

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Defensive Line

Where will the battles happen in the defensive trenches for Tampa Bay?

J. Kanno

Tom Brady, Bucs QBs to Report with Rookies for Training Camp on Thursday

Tom Brady and the rest of the Tampa Bay quarterbacks will report with the rookies later this week.

Luke Easterling

Lavonte David, Devin White Put Bucs Among NFL's Best in LB Rankings

Tampa Bay has one of the league's best linebacker tandems.

Luke Easterling

How Many Bucs Crack the 90 Mark in 'Madden NFL 21' Ratings?

See how many Tampa Bay players get top billing in this year's video game from EA Sports.

Drew Bradstreet

WATCH: Bucs Group Workouts Continue as Training Camp Draws Near

Despite NFLPA recommendations, Bucs players continue to meet privately for group workouts.

Luke Easterling

Brady, Gronk Have Bucs' 3-Year Forecast Among NFL's Best

How well is Tampa Bay set up for the near future now that the GOAT and his favorite target are in town?

Luke Easterling

Twitter Freaks Out Over Rob Gronkowski's 'Madden' Rating

Even after a year of retirement, Gronk is still highly rated in this year's video game, and some fans are scratching their heads.

Luke Easterling

Relive Bucs' Epic 2000 'Monday Night Football' Win vs. Rams with Warrick Dunn

Re-watch one of the most iconic games in Bucs history with one of the team's most important contributors.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Bucs Clinch 1st Division Title in 1979 'Monsoon Game'

Relive an iconic moment from Bucs history.

Luke Easterling