2020 NFL Draft: Day 3 Edge Rushers Bucs Could Target

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have both of their starting edge defenders returning for the 2020 season, but the depth is lacking.

NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett is back on the franchise tag, and Jason Pierre-Paul re-signed on a two-year deal with a solid raise. But Carl Nassib left in free agency, signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. Anthony Nelson returns after a rookie season marked by flashes of potential, but also marred by injury.

That could leave the Bucs targeting more young depth to develop behind their established veterans, and Day 3 of the 2020 NFL draft should give them plenty of options.

Watch the video above to see some names the Bucs could be targeting in the later rounds.

