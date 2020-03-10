AllBucs
2020 NFL Draft: 10 RB Targets for Bucs

Luke Easterling

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent a second-round pick on Ronald Jones II just two years ago, they hoped they were getting a versatile running back who could stay on the field for all three downs and make big plays as both a runner and receiver.

Instead, Jones struggled through a dismal rookie year, and while he bounced back with a solid sophomore campaign, he's still yet to prove he can be the team's full-time back.

That should lead the Bucs to seek a challenger in the 2020 NFL Draft, particularly a back who can give them the three-down skill set they so desperately need at the position.

Watch the video to learn the names of 10 running back prospects in this year's draft class who should command Tampa Bay's attention.

