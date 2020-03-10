2020 NFL Draft: 10 RB Targets for Bucs

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent a second-round pick on Ronald Jones II just two years ago, they hoped they were getting a versatile running back who could stay on the field for all three downs and make big plays as both a runner and receiver.

Instead, Jones struggled through a dismal rookie year, and while he bounced back with a solid sophomore campaign, he's still yet to prove he can be the team's full-time back.

That should lead the Bucs to seek a challenger in the 2020 NFL Draft, particularly a back who can give them the three-down skill set they so desperately need at the position.

