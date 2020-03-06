AllBucs
2020 NFL Draft: 10 WR Prospects Bucs Could Target on Day 3

Luke Easterling

After both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin suffered hamstring injuries that would eventually end their 2019 seasons prematurely, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a huge boost from Breshad Perriman down the stretch last year.

Perriman, who joined the Bucs last offseason on a one-year, $4 million deal, is likely to command more money on the open market this time around than the Bucs will be either willing to able to part with for a No. 3 target behind their two Pro Bowlers.

If that happens, they'll either have to scour the free agent market themselves for another economical solution, hoping they find the next version of Perriman, or they'll be forced to look for his replacement in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Bucs are likely to have bigger needs to fill in the early rounds, though, which could have them heading into the final day of draft weekend still looking for that third pass-catching target.

Watch the video to learn 10 names the Bucs should be looking at if they end up in that scenario.

