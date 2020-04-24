AllBucs
2020 NFL Draft: Top Day 2 Targets for Bucs

Luke Easterling

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is officially in the books, but there's still tons of talent still on the board heading into Day 2.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers filled their biggest need by selecting Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs at No. 13 overall in the first round, trading up one spot to secure their new starter at right tackle.

Now, the Bucs must turn their attention to their other needs, and they currently have two picks on Day 2 with which they can address them. They're slated to pick at No. 45 overall in the second round, and again at No. 76 in the third round.

Watch the video above to see some of the names Tampa Bay should be targeting with those two selections Friday night.

