NFL Draft: Bucs Rival Saints Make Second Pick on Day 1

Trading up to draft Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave was a surprise move by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' divisional rival New Orleans Saints, and it turns out was just the first of a group of deals that added some flavor to the first round of the NFL Draft.

Giving up a third and fourth-round pick in the current draft for a player like Olave certainly feels like a lot, but it did leave New Orleans with a second pick on Day 1, which they used to select Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning with the No. 19 overall pick.

The 6’7”, 325 pound tackle is slated to replace Terron Armstead, who signed with the Dolphins this off-season. He cemented his status as a top prospect during the 2021 season, when he garnered first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference recognition and was named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award as the top player at the FCS level after starting all 12 games on the blind side.

Penning should start at either spot for the Saints in 2022. The jump up in competition will be tough, but with a massive mean streak, good bend and a good size and speed combination, he should acclimate quickly to the NFL game.

The Saints are looking to compete for the NFL South title in 2022. With the deep threat Chris Olave drafted earlier, they picked two guys that should help them be a threat this fall.

