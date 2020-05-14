Tristan Wirfs Primed for Immediate Impact in Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the biggest offseason signing of any NFL team this year, landing future first-ballot Hall of Famer Tom Brady to be their new starting quarterback.

While Brady will have tons of talented weapons to throw to in Tampa Bay, the offensive line will be the biggest question mark when it comes to projecting his success for the Bucs in 2020.

That's where Tristan Wirfs comes in.

Tampa Bay's top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Bucs moved up one spot to make sure they landed Wirfs, who is a pro-ready replacement for veteran Demar Dotson at right tackle. NFL Network's Bucky Brooks believes Wirfs is up to the task of protecting Brady immediately:

A rare athlete for his size, Wirfs is a powerful blocker who is equally proficient as both a run-blocker and pass-protector. He could have easily been a top-five pick, and the top offensive tackle off the board from this year's extremely deep class.

The Bucs have returning starters at every other spot on the offensive line, and Wirfs has the highest ceiling of any player in the entire unit. If he lives up to the lofty expectations sooner than later, he'll help make an already potent Bucs offense even more dangerous.