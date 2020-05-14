AllBucs
Tristan Wirfs Primed for Immediate Impact in Tampa Bay

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the biggest offseason signing of any NFL team this year, landing future first-ballot Hall of Famer Tom Brady to be their new starting quarterback.

While Brady will have tons of talented weapons to throw to in Tampa Bay, the offensive line will be the biggest question mark when it comes to projecting his success for the Bucs in 2020.

That's where Tristan Wirfs comes in.

Tampa Bay's top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Bucs moved up one spot to make sure they landed Wirfs, who is a pro-ready replacement for veteran Demar Dotson at right tackle. NFL Network's Bucky Brooks believes Wirfs is up to the task of protecting Brady immediately:

A rare athlete for his size, Wirfs is a powerful blocker who is equally proficient as both a run-blocker and pass-protector. He could have easily been a top-five pick, and the top offensive tackle off the board from this year's extremely deep class.

The Bucs have returning starters at every other spot on the offensive line, and Wirfs has the highest ceiling of any player in the entire unit. If he lives up to the lofty expectations sooner than later, he'll help make an already potent Bucs offense even more dangerous.

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Have Bettors Putting Big Money on Bucs for Super Bowl

Tampa Bay is getting more new bets than any other team for a Super Bowl win this year.

Luke Easterling

For Sean Murphy-Bunting, Another Jersey Change That's Bigger Than Football

One of the NFL's best young corners made a small change for a big reason this offseason.

Luke Easterling

Bucs GM Jason Licht Gets High Marks for 2020 Offseason

Tampa Bay's top personnel man is getting national praise for this year's big moves.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady Changes Everything for the Bucs

Signing the best QB in football history changes every dynamic for Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Ronald Jones II Working Hard to Improve as a Receiver

Tampa Bay's top running back is showing off his improvements as a pass-catcher this offseason.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski's Dominant Highlight Reel

Watch Tampa Bay's new tight end dominate the competition throughout his nine seasons in New England.

Luke Easterling

2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule Breakdown

Our take on the Bucs' 2020 regular-season schedule.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady vs. Tiger Woods: Who Has the Better Legacy?

Two of the best to every play their respective sports, but who has had the better career?

Luke Easterling

Bucs at the Top of NFL Jersey Sales

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have Bucs jerseys flying off the virtual shelves.

J. Kanno

LOOK: Mother's Day Tributes from Bucs Players

Tampa Bay players took to social media to post Mother's Day greetings.

Luke Easterling