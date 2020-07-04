Bucs Rookie Tyler Johnson Named Big Ten All-Decade WR

Before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made him their fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson was carving up opposing secondaries and putting up huge numbers for the Golden Gophers.

Johnson's highly productive career recently garnered him a spot on the Big Ten Network's All-Decade Team as one of the conference's best wide receivers of the last 10 years, joining former Penn State star (and current Chicago Bears star) Allen Robinson:

Johnson posted over 1,000 receiving yards and double-digit touchdown catches in each of his final two seasons at Minnesota, averaging more than 15 yards per reception in both campaigns. He finished his four-year career 197 receptions, 3,044 yards and 29 touchdowns.

In Tampa Bay, Johnson will be fighting with Justin Watson and Scotty Miller for the Bucs' No. 3 receiver spot, hoping to team up with Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to make one of the NFL's most explosive passing attacks even more dominant in 2020 and beyond.