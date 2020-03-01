If Top OTs are Gone, Where Do Bucs Go in 1st Round?

There appears to be a general consensus among mock drafters, NFL insiders and anyone who watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line last year that offensive tackle is Tampa Bay's top target in this year's NFL draft. Of course, that assumes that there will be any offensive tackles worth taking when the Bucs make their first round selection.

There are four offensive tackles projected to go in the first round: Alabama OT Jedrick Wills, Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs, Louisville OT Mekhi Becton and Georgia OT Andrew Thomas. All four performed well at the combine, though Wirfs and Becton were especially impressive :

With the overall shortage of tackle talent in the NFL and the potential of these four prospects, none may be available by the time the Bucs pick. This potential shortage begs the question: who would the Bucs pick in the first round instead?

This question has numerous qualifiers aside from the lack of available tackles. First, the results of free agency will have some effect on how the Bucs draft. Who they sign and for how much and how long will impact their decisions on draft day.

Next and probably most obviously, the Bucs have to like the other players available enough to use the 14th-overall pick on them. General manager Jason Licht has a well-documented history of trading down in the first round to gather more picks. If he does not like the value for the remaining available players, he may look to add more picks.

The Bucs' draft board surely is not comprised solely of offensive tackles, so there is no question they are looking at a wide variety of scenarios and options.

Here are a few players the Bucs might consider in the first round besides an offensive tackle:

LSU EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson

Pass rushers are always a premium commodity in the draft, and LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson should be in high demand. Behind only Ohio State's Chase Young, the LSU pass rusher is as good as it gets when it comes to edge rush in this year's draft class. He is very much in play for the Bucs even if there is an offensive tackle available when they pick.

Simply put, Chaisson launches off the edge. His explosiveness and power make him a very dangerous player in the offensive backfield. As Bucs linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul and Carl Nassib could depart in free agency, Chaisson would help 2019 NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett maintain a potent pass rush in 2020.

South Carolina DL Javon Kinlaw

The Bucs drafted a freakish mountain of a man two years ago in Vita Vea. They could do so again with South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. Despite coming in at 324 pounds, Kinlaw moves like a man almost half his size (via NFL Network Daniel Jeremiah):

His size, power and attitude make him a perfect heir apparent to Ndamukong Suh and an ideal partner for Vea. Together, they would make the Tampa defensive line nearly impenetrable.

Utah State QB Jordan Love

There is a massive question mark at quarterback in Tampa Bay. Jameis Winston is set to test free agency, and the Bucs could have their eye set on a vet like Tom Brady. What appears to be the common theme in these scenarios is a lack of long-term certainty.

Drafting a quarterback would address this, and the quarterback that seems most likely to fall to the Bucs is Utah State's Jordan Love. In the last two years, Love threw for 6969 yards and 52 touchdowns. With his big arm and ability to make plays after protection breaks down, he could fit Bruce Arians' offense better than even Jameis Winston.

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III

This might be a long shot, but imagine a 4.28 speedster in Bruce Arians offense next to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Ruggs' speed is reminiscent of Tyreek Hill, and that is not an exaggeration (via the Draft Network's Jordan Reid):

While the Bucs are well off at wide receiver, it would tough to blame the Bucs for adding Ruggs to the oh-so-stocked cupboard. Given Arians' penchant for deep throws and big plays, Ruggs would immediately get work for the Bucs offense.