Bucs Awarded 4th Round Compensatory Pick in 2020 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have another mid-round pick at their disposal in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The NFL announced this year's compensatory picks, and the Bucs have been awarded the earliest extra pick at the end of the fourth round (via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero):

The Bucs got the extra pick for losing linebacker Kwon Alexander in free agency last offseason. The athletic defensive playmaker got a huge pay day from the San Francisco 49ers, allowing the Bucs to recoup such an early compensatory pick for losing such a high-quality player.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down each pick based on what every team lost in free agency:

With many needs on both sides of the ball this offseason, having an extra fourth-round selection will be a huge boost for Tampa Bay's draft plans.