Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog, Day 2

The 2020 NFL Draft continues with rounds two and three tonight! Stay tuned for live updates, as we give Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans all the information they need.

The Bucs start the evening with the 45th and 76th picks, though with general manager Jason Licht, a trade is always a possibility. One big move the Bucs might make today is trading O.J. Howard, who may be the odd man out in Tampa's crowded tight end room.

Though Licht downplayed the idea of trading Howard, the former first-rounder could yield a pick for the Bucs tonight in a year where the tight end class lacks top end prospects.

After filling their biggest need at tackle by taking Tristan Wirfs last night, the Bucs will look to bolster their roster at running back, wide receiver and defensive line.

Running back should be a primary target for the Bucs in the second and third round. Talented young backs like Georgia's D'Andre Swift and Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins are steals in the second round. The Bucs would continue to find good value in the third round with the likes of Utah's Zack Moss, Florida St. RB Cam Akers and Memphis RB Antonio Gibson.

Also look for the Bucs to address defensive depth, particularly at pass rusher. Though the Bucs have two entrenched starters in Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul, pass rush depth is the hallmark of championship defenses.

Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and Wisconsin's Zach Baun should be on the Bucs' radar with their second-round pick. They could also wait to nab pass rushers like Utah's Bradlee Anae in the third-round.

If the Bucs simply go for the best available player, they wouldn't go wrong with a defensive back like Alabama safety Xavier McKinney, LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton or Minnesota S Antoine Winfield Jr. They wouldn't go wrong picking a running back like Swift or Dobbins, but should they opt to improve their defense, the Bucs have plenty of options.