Full List of Bucs' Picks in the 2020 NFL Draft

Luke Easterling

Now that compensatory picks have been announced, we now know the full selection order for all seven rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Here's a full list of all of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' picks in this year's draft:

1st Round, 14th overall

2nd Round, 45th overall

3rd Round, 76th overall

4th Round, 117th overall

4th Round, 139th overall (compensatory)

5th Round: 161st overall

6th Round: 194th overall

The Bucs are without their seventh-round pick due a previous trade. The fourth-round compensatory pick was awarded to Tampa Bay for losing linebacker Kwon Alexander in free agency last offseason.

Plenty of key offseason decisions await the Bucs before they even get to the draft, such as retaining key players like Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh along the defensive line, and deciding whether or not to retain Jameis Winston as their quarterback.

