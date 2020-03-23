AllBucs
2020 NFL Draft: Safety Prospects Bucs Could Target

As free agency slows to a crawl, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now turn their attention to the 2020 NFL draft, where they'll attempt to add the finishing touches to a roster they hope can take them to the playoffs.

The addition of Tom Brady is huge, and the core of the team in already set on both sides of the ball, but there are still a few problem areas that need to be addressed.

One such position could be safety, where the Bucs have some capable performers, but injuries have exposed a lack of depth in recent years. While the Bucs aren't likely to target a safety in the early rounds of this year's draft, expect them to target one in the later rounds.

Watch the video above to see a few of the names Tampa Bay should keep an eye on in the later rounds.

Behind the Scenes of Tom Brady to the Bucs

See how the deal went down as Tampa Bay courted the best QB of all time.

Bucs Say Thank You, Goodbye to Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay bids farewell to their starting quarterback of the last five seasons.

Bucs Re-Sign S Andrew Adams

A veteran defender will be back in Tampa Bay for 2020, adding much-needed depth.

Bucs Restructure TE Cameron Brate's Contract

Tampa Bay is tweaking some numbers for a veteran tight end.

Patriots Thank Tom Brady in Full-Page Tampa Newspaper Ad

The Pats took out a full-page ad in the Tampa Bay Times to thank their QB and wish him well in Tampa Bay.

Bucs Players React to Tom Brady Signing

Tom Brady's new teammates are understandably excited for his arrival.

Why Tom Brady Can Fuel Bucs' Return to Glory

The Bucs are ready to win now, and Tom Brady can put them over the top.

Bucs Re-Sign LB Kevin Minter

A key reserve returns to Tampa Bay's defense on a one-year deal.

Jameis Winston Bids Farewell to Tampa Bay

The former No. 1 overall pick says farewell to Tampa Bay via social media.

In Tom Brady, Bucs Finally Land the Big Fish

After years of being jilted by big names, Tampa Bay is finally bringing one home.

