2020 NFL Draft: Safety Prospects Bucs Could Target

As free agency slows to a crawl, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now turn their attention to the 2020 NFL draft, where they'll attempt to add the finishing touches to a roster they hope can take them to the playoffs.

The addition of Tom Brady is huge, and the core of the team in already set on both sides of the ball, but there are still a few problem areas that need to be addressed.

One such position could be safety, where the Bucs have some capable performers, but injuries have exposed a lack of depth in recent years. While the Bucs aren't likely to target a safety in the early rounds of this year's draft, expect them to target one in the later rounds.

Watch the video above to see a few of the names Tampa Bay should keep an eye on in the later rounds.