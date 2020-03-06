AllBucs
2020 NFL Draft: Small-School Sleeper Targets for Bucs

Luke Easterling

Under general manager Jason Licht, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have proven they can find quality players in the NFL Draft, no matter where they played their college football.

This year's draft will present Licht and the Bucs with yet another opportunity to restock their roster with youth and potential, and as is the case every year, that talent doesn't always come from just your traditional powerhouse programs among the Power 5 conferences.

No, this year's class is loaded with sleeper prospects from outside the usual NFL talent factories, from Group of 5 schools at the FBS level, to Division II and Division III and beyond.

Watch the video to learn 10 names the Bucs should keep on their radar throughout the 2020 NFL Draft.

